Video tribute to honor Oklahoma bombing victims amid outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Survivors and loved ones of the 168 people killed in the Oklahoma City bombing didn’t gather Sunday on the grounds of the city’s memorial to mark the 25th anniversary of the attack, but that won’t stop them from remembering.

The annual remembrance ceremony that would have been held Sunday was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.

Instead, those killed will be honored with a video tribute that includes the reading of the names of everyone who was killed followed by 168 seconds of silence.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Tony Award-winning actress and Oklahoma native Kristin Chenowith are among those who delivered tributes in the prerecorded video.