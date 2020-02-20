VIDEO | Fire at Minnesota recycling plant affecting air quality

BECKER, Minn. (AP) – Officials are monitoring the air quality in a small Minnesota community where a fire at a metal recycling plant continues to burn Firefighters in the Sherburne County community of Becker continued to fight the stubborn blaze Wednesday after working all day and through the night Tuesday at Northern Metal Recycling plant.

Police report that fire investigators believe the fire could last several more days. Residents are not being asked to evacuate but are being asked to stay away from the immediate area of the fire.

The Star Tribune reports the city has requested help from the National Guard, the state Pollution Control Agency and health department.

