Veteran accuses bank of discrimination for not taking checks

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit-area bank that suspected fraud and refused to cash checks from a black Air Force veteran says it mishandled the incident and shouldn’t have called police.

Sauntore Thomas attempted to deposit $99,000 from the settlement of a discrimination lawsuit. He said he felt humiliated Tuesday when staff at a TCF Bank branch in Livonia became suspicious and summoned officers.

TCF spokesman Tom Wennerberg said the checks didn’t appear to be legitimate. Thomas says he was the victim of racial bias.

The bank denies it but is expressing “regret” at how Thomas was treated. Thomas now is suing TCF.

Latest Headlines: