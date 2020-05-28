Uncle and nephew sought after chase and crash killed teen

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say they’re searching for a man and his nephew who are accused of being involved in a police chase and crash that killed a teenage girl.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 44-year-old Rodney Harris and 28-year-old Montreaz Harris are being sought in connection to the deadly chase May 10.

News outlets report the Harrises were in a vehicle driven by someone else which led officers on a chase and then crashed into another car.

A 17-year-old girl driving the other vehicle died in the crash. Investigators say alcohol and drugs were found in the car the Harrises were riding in.