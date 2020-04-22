Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Noon News streaming NOW

Tyson Foods idles its largest pork plant after Iowa outbreak

AP Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tyson chicken image generic_1528702650731.jpg.jpg

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Tyson Foods is suspending operations indefinitely at a large Iowa pork processing plant that had been blamed for fueling a coronavirus outbreak in the community.

The company warned Wednesday that its closing of the Waterloo, Iowa, plant would be a blow to hog farmers and potentially disrupt the nation’s pork supply.

Tyson had kept the plant open in recent days over the objections of the mayor and other local officials. The plant employs nearly 3,000 workers and can process about 19,500 hogs per day, about 4% of the U.S. pork processing capacity.

The announcement comes as employers have struggled to contain the virus in large meatpacking plants. Several other packing plants have temporarily closed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories