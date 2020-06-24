Tyson Foods closing Columbia plant, leaving many unemployed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Election Day is here again for South Carolina, but this time the polls are only opening in half of the state's counties. Tuesday is runoff day for the June 9 Democratic and Republican primaries. There are no statewide races or nominations for U.S. House on the ballot. Just 23 of the state's 46 counties have races at all. State election officials are helping Richland County after some voters waited more than five hours or were given the wrong ballot earlier this month. All 170 seats in the South Carolina General Assembly are up for election, but Tuesday has runoffs in just 10 races with just three incumbents challenged.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - People are flocking to South Carolina's beaches for vacation after being cooped up by COVID-19 for months. But the coronavirus is taking no vacation. The state now has the fourth-highest new infection rate in the nation when adjusted for population, trailing just Arizona, Arkansas and Alabama. One hot spot is around Myrtle Beach, which has seen COVID-19 cases jump from less than 300 at the start of June to nearly 1,600. And that only counts residents of Horry County, not visitors who get the virus on vacation. Many entrepreneurs fear that more infections could result in bad publicity that hurts business.