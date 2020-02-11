Trump wants $93.6M to keep Savannah harbor expansion going

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – President Donald Trump wants $93.6 million in the next fiscal year to keep the expansion of Savannah’s busy shipping channel on track.

The figure was included in the release Monday of Trump’s proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. Congress will have the final say. Georgia Sens.

David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler said in a statement with Rep. Buddy Carter that Trump’s request would fund another full year of the dredging project.

The Army Corps of Engineers in overseeing a $973 million deepening of the river channel connecting the Port of Savannah to the Atlantic Ocean. Completion is scheduled for the end of the 2021 calendar year.

Latest Headlines: