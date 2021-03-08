Trooper dragged, injured during traffic stop in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) – A Georgia State Patrol trooper has suffered a head injury after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

News outlets report the trooper pulled over the vehicle for a broken tail light Saturday night. A state patrol spokesperson says the trooper smelled marijuana and the driver was detained.

The trooper went back to the vehicle to speak to the passenger. The passenger reportedly climbed into the driver’s seat and took off, dragging the trooper.

The trooper fell from the vehicle and hit his head on the asphalt. He was taken to a hospital. The vehicle was later found but the passenger wasn’t immediately located.