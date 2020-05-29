Town condemns treatment of gator caught on mini-golf course

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – Leaders of a South Carolina town have condemned the actions of people who sat on and took photos and videos with an alligator that was captured on a South Carolina miniature golf course.

News outlets report the town manager of Hilton Head Island issued a statement Thursday calling the actions “egregious and unacceptable.”

The Island Packet reports 19-year-old Joe Maffo of Critter Management led the capture of the alligator and then allowed about 20 to 30 people to sit on it.

He and his grandfather who founded the company apologized Thursday. The alligator that was captured Tuesday was removed and euthanized.