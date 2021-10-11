Tickets to see Obama portraits in Atlanta to go on sale

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama stand on stage together as their official portraits are unveiled at a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington. The portraits will begin a five-city national tour in Chicago in June 2021. The Art Institute of Chicago will host the portraits from June 18, 2021, to Aug. 15, 2021, the gallery announced Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Tickets will soon be available for people who want to see portraits of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in Atlanta.

The High Museum of Art is set to host the portraits as part of a five-city tour organized by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

“The Obama Portraits Tour” will be at the High from Jan. 14 through March 20.

The portrait of the former president was painted by Kehinde Wiley, and the portrait of Michelle Obama was painted by Amy Sherald.