Three people shot at Pearl Harbor Shipyard

HONOLULU, Hawaii (WJBF) – Law enforcement officials in Hawaii have confirmed an active shooter at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard near the main gate.

According to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam security forces, the incident was reported at around 2:30 p.m. (PST).

Officials say one person is dead and another was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No official word on whether the gunman was among the injured.

All access and entry gates were closed immediately and area schools have been placed on lock down.