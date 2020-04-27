‘The Rise of Skywalker’ to hit Disney Plus on May 4

NEW YORK (AP) – “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will begin streaming on Disney Plus on May 4, about two months earlier than scheduled.

The Walt Disney Co. said Monday that “Rise of Skywalker” will land on the streaming service timed to what’s referred to as “Star Wars Day” after the slogan of “May the Fourth be with you.”

The release will give fans the option of streaming the full nine-part saga on the annual “Star Wars” holiday. “Rise of Skywalker” was released for digital rental and video-on-demand in March, so its streaming arrival isn’t unusual.