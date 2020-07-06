Tell-all book by Trump niece to be released next week

This combination photo shows the cover art for “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man”, left, and a portrait of author Mary L. Trump, Ph.D. The book, written by the niece of President Donald J. Trump, was originally set for release on July 28, but will now arrive on July 14. (Simon & Schuster, left, and Peter Serling/Simon & Schuster via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – The publisher of a tell-all book about President Donald Trump by his niece will be released next week. The announcement Monday by publisher Simon & Schuster means the book by Mary Trump will be available for readers on July 14, two weeks earlier than planned.

The announcement comes after a New York court ruled last week that the book could be released over the objections of Trump’s brother.

The book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” is expected to contain a number of allegations about Trump’s behavior, including his derisive treatment of his father after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.