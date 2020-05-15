Teacher on leave after Nazi accusation; family denies ties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina middle school teacher has been placed on leave after a social media post accused him of being a Nazi who helped make travel arraignments for white supremacist attending the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A Lexington County school spokeswoman says officials are investigating allegations made on Twitter against a social studies teacher at Pleasant Hill Middle School.

The district didn’t name the teacher. Family lawyer Elizabeth Millender confirmed the teacher named in the Twitter thread was Tim Manning Jr.

The thread accused Manning of being a Nazi who made travel plans for white nationalist rally participants. Millender and Manning’s wife denied the allegations.