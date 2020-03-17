Suspect named in fatal parking lot shooting at Atlanta mall

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta police have identified the man accused of pulling the trigger in a fatal shooting over a parking space outside an upscale mall.

News outlets report authorities have obtained arrest warrants for 19-year-old Ricky Lafargue in the deadly fight earlier this month at Lenox Square.

He has not been arrested but is charged with felony murder. Police say detectives are actively working to take him into custody.

The argument in the parking lot led to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Thuan Nguyen. The shooting was the fourth in four months at the mall. The other shootings weren’t fatal.

