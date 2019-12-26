Suspect killed, deputy hurt in Georgia chase, shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — A deputy was injured and a suspect killed in a vehicle chase Wednesday that ended in gunfire in Atlanta, authorities said.

Clayton County Sheriff’s deputies pursued the stolen vehicle to a dead-end after trying to pull the driver over for speeding, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The vehicle then turned around and headed toward deputies who had exited their vehicles, striking one of them.

Deputies opened fire, and the suspect was killed. The GBI identified him as 23-year-old Deangelo Rashad Martin. The deputy who was struck suffered non life-threatening injuries and was released from Grady Memorial Hospital.

A photo released by the sheriff’s office showed a Honda with multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side door and windshield.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was investigating the incident.

It was the second shooting involving the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in two days.

A Clayton County deputy opened fire Tuesday after attempting to pull a pickup truck over in Morrow, the GBI said. The deputy had learned that the vehicle was connected to a wanted person.

The truck initially stopped, but then sped away before crashing. The deputy opened fire, striking 24-year-old Donald Clark Wright, according to the GBI, which is investigating. It did not provide additional details about the shooting.

The GBI said Wright ran from the scene, but was apprehended minutes later.

Clayton County sheriff’s officials said Wright was expected to survive.