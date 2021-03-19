Survey confirms southwest Georgia tornado with 100 mph winds

LEESBURG, Ga. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado hit southwest Georgia on Thursday.

A preliminary survey shows a twister with top winds of 100 mph struck in Lee County.

The tornado, rated EF-1 on the enhanced Fujita scale, traveled more than 10 miles from a spot on U.S. 19 south of Leesburg.

The twister traveled northeast with a maximum width of 50 yards, dissipating northeast of Leesburg.

The tornado ripped a carport of a home and damaged a garage on one residence.

The tornado also snapped and uprooted trees and destroyed a shed. No one was injured.