Surf teacher bitten by shark back in water off Georgia coast

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia surf instructor is back in the water days after a shark bit him on the leg off Tybee Island.

The Savannah Morning News reports that Yamada Atsushi was teaching camp kids again on Thursday, two days after the attack.

He shared details of Tuesday’s attack with the newspaper.

He said he had paddled to a student who had drifted out too far.

The student rode a wave to shore. Atsushi was bitten seconds later as he sat on his surf board.

The water was too dark to see anything, but researchers later said he was most likely bitten by a juvenile bull shark or a blacktip.