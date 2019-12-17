Student hospitalized after fight at South Carolina school

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – Officials at a South Carolina middle school say a student was hospitalized following a fight in the cafeteria.

The Colleton County School District said in a statement on Monday that staff separated the students and ended the fight shortly after it broke out that morning. Weapons weren’t involved.

The statement says the other student was taken away by administrators and referred to law enforcement. Officials added that the students will be disciplined under the school’s code of conduct following an investigation by the county sheriff’s office.

A district spokesman said the injured student was released from the hospital Monday evening.