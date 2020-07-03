Sponsor FedEx asks Redskins to change their name

WASHINGTON (AP) – The title sponsor of the Washington Redskins’ stadium wants the NFL team to change its name. In a statement Thursday, FedEx said: “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.”
The company paid the team $205 million in 1999 for the naming rights to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. In addition to the stadium name and sponsorship agreement, FedEx CEO Frederik Smith is a minority owner.
Majority owner Daniel Snyder has shown no indications he’ll change the name since buying the team in 1999.
