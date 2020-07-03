Sponsor FedEx asks Redskins to change their name

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, FedEx Field is less than full during the second half of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants in Landover, Md. The title sponsor of the Redskins’ stadium wants them to change their name. FedEx said in a statement Thursday, July 2, 2020, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.“ (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The title sponsor of the Washington Redskins’ stadium wants the NFL team to change its name. In a statement Thursday, FedEx said: “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.”

The company paid the team $205 million in 1999 for the naming rights to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. In addition to the stadium name and sponsorship agreement, FedEx CEO Frederik Smith is a minority owner.

Majority owner Daniel Snyder has shown no indications he’ll change the name since buying the team in 1999.

