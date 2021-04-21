South Georgia jailer arrested on enticement charge, fired

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia jailer has been arrested on a charge of attempting to entice an underage girl.

Authorities say 20-year-old Seth Adam Matthews of Ochlocknee was charged Monday with enticing a child for indecent purposes and violating his oath of office.

News outlets report he was booked into the Thomas County Jail.

Matthew was working at the Grady County Jail at the time of his arrest, but he has since been terminated.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation began reviewing the case after the Grady County Sheriff’s Office passed along allegations that Matthews had inappropriate contact with a girl on a social media site.