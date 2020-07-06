South Carolina woman recovering after alligator attack

OKATIE, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina woman is being treated for injuries after being attacked by an alligator in her neighborhood.

The Department of Natural Resources says the 75-year-old woman was trimming plants near the edge of a pond in her gated community in the Okatie area on Friday night when a 10-foot alligator latched onto her leg and pulled her into the water.

An agency spokesman says a man passing by on a golf cart jumped into the water to help the woman, and the alligator briefly pulled both of them underwater.

The woman has undergone surgery after suffering several fractures to her leg, as well as lacerations.