South Carolina sheriff searches for who abandoned baby on porch

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina sheriff’s office is searching for whoever abandoned a newborn baby girl on the front porch of a home.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller says the infant is in state custody and being treated at a neonatal intensive care unit. According to an incident report obtained by news outlets, she was left in front of a Blacksburg home Saturday.

The homeowner told deputies someone rang his doorbell and he looked down to see a baby wrapped in a blanket. The girl weighed under 5 pounds and medical officials think she was born prematurely. The child’s exact age wasn’t given.