South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m.

AP-US-POLICE-CHASE-SHOTS-FIRED

Officers say they’re closing in on murder suspect on the run

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina say they believe they’ve closed in on a man accused of four killings in two states who has eluded police for almost a week. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says it had a perimeter set up with 200 officers Sunday night in the search for 26-year-old Tyler Terry. Authorities say he ran from a wrecked car he was a passenger in last Monday night in Chester County. Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said they were actively pursuing Terry in a wooded area near Richburg. News outlets report he ran off there after being spotted and chased by an officer. Officers were still in the area of interest around 11 p.m.

CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTING

Charleston church shooter making appellate arguments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The man on federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation is making his appellate argument that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned. Oral arguments in the case of Dylann Roof are scheduled to be held Tuesday before a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime. Authorities have said Roof opened fire during the closing prayer of a 2015 Bible study session at Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church, raining down dozens of bullets on those assembled. Roof was 21 years old at the time.

CONCERT SHOOTINGS-SOUTH CAROLINA

Police: 1 killed, at least a dozen others shot at concert

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say more than a dozen people were shot during a concert in South Carolina, including a 14-year-old girl who was killed. North Charleston police said in a statement that their early information is that a fight broke out during what they called an unannounced and unauthorized concert in a neighborhood late Saturday. North Charleston police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard says officers were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He told media outlets that more than a dozen people were shot. Police didn’t immediately release any information about a suspect or suspects, and few other details were released early Sunday.

SEAT BELT CRACKDOWN

South Carolina troopers begin seat belt crackdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina troopers are getting ready for a two-week crackdown aimed at getting more people to wear seat belts. The Buckle Up, South Carolina campaign starts Monday and runs through June 6. It was timed to go along with Memorial Day weekend, which the Highway Patrol says starts the summer period where traffic fatalities often increase. The emphasis for this year’s crackdown in on truck drivers. Along with enforcing seat belt laws on highways, officials also plan social media messages along with television and radio ads reminding people to wear seat belts. Troopers say this year, 259 of the 366 people who have died in wrecks were not buckled up.

COLLETON COUNTY SCHOOLS-SUPERINTENDENT

3 finalists seek to lead SC school district

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – Three people remain in the running for the vacant school superintendent’s post in South Carolina’s Colleton County. WCBD-TV reports the Colleton County School District Board of Trustees said Friday the finalists are Dr. Vallerie Cave, Dr. Eric Thomas and Dr. Lana Williams. All three are scheduled to attend a community forum on Tuesday in the Colleton County High School gym. There will be a 300-seat max for the event which will also include COVID-19 safety protocols such as face masks and social distancing. John Tindal has been serving as interim superintendent since Dr. Franklin Foster resigned in February last year.

HUNTSVILLE AIRPORT-BREEZE

New airline to link north Alabama with mid-sized cities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An upstart airline plans to include Huntsville International Airport in its initial array of destinations. The new, Utah-based Breeze Airways says it will offer non-stop service linking Huntsville with New Orleans; Charleston, South Carolina; and Tampa, Florida, beginning in July. The company plans to make non-stop flights between smaller airports that currently don’t have such service. It says bypassing major hubs will allow travelers to save both time and money. Breeze will operate Embraer jets for Huntsville flights with E190 aircraft seating 108 passengers.