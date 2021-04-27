South Carolina grows by double digits again, tops 5M people

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s population has grown by double-digit percentage points for the fifth decade in a row, but that wasn’t enough for the state to add another U.S. House seat.

The U.S. Census Bureau says South Carolina had 5,118,425 people as of April 1. The state grew by 10.7% from 2010, adding nearly 500,000 people.

South Carolina added its seventh U.S. House seat in 2010, but was not one of the six states to gain an additional seat in Congress in 2020.

The Census Bureau released only state population data Monday.

Breakdowns by race, gender and age as well as county-by-county and neighborhood figures will be released later.