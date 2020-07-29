Sheriff: South Carolina man killed over basketball game

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting another man to death during an argument over a basketball game.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement obtained by news outlets Tuesday that it charged 25-year-old Rodney Rivers with murder in the death of 28-year-old Tashon Grant.

The sheriff said Rivers and Grant were playing a “one-on-one” game of basketball on a court behind an elementary school when they got into an argument. Witnesses told investigators that Rivers retrieved a handgun then fatally shot Grant.

He has a court appearance Wednesday. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

