Sheriff: Pregnant woman uses AR-15 to fatally shoot home invader

AP Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITHIA, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a woman fatally shot one of two intruders during a home invasion near Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Major Frank Losat tells news outlets that two men broke into the home in Lithia Wednesday night and made demands of the residents.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff spokesperson told NBC News, when one of the intruders began pistol whipping the male homeowner, the pregnant woman retrieved her legally owned AR-15 and fired one round. She struck one of the men.

HAPPENING NOW: Detectives are investigating a home invasion that resulted in a homicide in Lithia off of Old Welcome Road.

Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Arriving deputies found one suspect’s body in a nearby ditch. The other fled in a vehicle. Authorities were searching for him early Thursday.

Losat says the male homeowner was taken to a hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

The Tampa Bay Times reports investigators believe the family was targeted and the home invasion was not random.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story