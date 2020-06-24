Sheriff: Parents charged with 1-year-old daughter’s death

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina said the parents of a 1-year-old girl were charged with her death after fentanyl was found in her system. Donovan Marshall Wright and Taylor Cheyenne Metz were charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said the baby was taken to the hospital on June 14, where she later died.

According to an incident report, the baby was fed from a bottle and fell asleep for several hours but when an adult touched the baby’s leg, it was cold.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said the fentanyl found in the baby’s system prompted the charge. It’s unclear whether the couple had an attorney.