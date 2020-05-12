Sheriff: Grandmother filmed man perform sex acts on infant

HARTFORD, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Alabama say a man is accused of performing sexual acts on a 1-year-old girl while the child’s grandmother livestreamed it on a pornographic website.

News outlets report 41-year-old Lisa Williamson and 19-year-old Steven Anthony Jackson were arrested and charged after someone called in a tip to the FBI.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation reportedly raided both of their homes in Hartford over the weekend. It’s unclear whether any evidence was found.

Williamson and Jackson were booked into the Geneva County Jail. It’s unclear whether they had attorneys who could speak for them.

