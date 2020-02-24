Sheriff: Georgia man, 76, found dead with bite marks on body

KNOXVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Investigators in Georgia are trying to determine what happened to a 76-year-old man who was found dead in his yard with bite marks on his body.

Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker confirmed in statement Monday that Lee Alvin Becham had been discovered shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday outside his home near Knoxville, Georgia.

The agency said it was dispatched to the scene after a caller reported seeing a man lying in the yard unresponsive.

The sheriff said that when deputies arrived, they found Becham with “signs of bite marks” to his body. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Authorities didn’t say what caused the bites.

