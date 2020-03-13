Several Atlanta school districts closing amid Covid-19

ATLANTA (AP) – More than a dozen school districts across metro Atlanta have announced they will close for two weeks _ or until further notice _ to deter the new coronavirus that has claimed one life in Georgia.

Most of those school systems say they hope to continue delivering lessons online to more than 700,000 students. Larger school districts outside of metro Atlanta are mostly staying open, though.

Additionally, Georgia’s 26 public colleges and universities will close for two weeks starting Monday. Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday that a 67-year-old man with existing medical conditions had become the state’s first fatality from the outbreak.

