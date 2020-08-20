Sept. 11 Museum to re-open on 9/11 anniversary

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2012 file photo, The Tribute in Light lights up lower Manhattan in New York. Plans are back on to beam twin columns of light into the Manhattan sky to represent the World Trade Center during next month’s anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, that it is working on plans to shine the twin beams during its alternative 9/11 ceremony. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Nearly six months after the coronavirus forced its closure, the 9/11 Memorial Museum will be reopening on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks next month.

The memorial plaza had been open to the public with social distancing restrictions since early July, but the museum remained closed as did other cultural institutions.

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013, file photo, the twin beams of the annual Tribute in Light commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks shine amid the city’s skyline, in New York. The twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during the 2020 memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, because of concerns about the coronavirus and the health of work crews. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

The anniversary day re-opening will be reserved for families of those killed in the 2001 attack and the 1993 World Trade Center attack.

The public will be able to visit starting Sept. 12. Pandemic restrictions will be in effect, such as a limit of 25% of capacity, and a requirement to wear masks.