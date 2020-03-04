SC’s longest serving sheriff to step down in Bamberg County

BAMBERG, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s longest serving sheriff says he is not running for reelection this year.

Bamberg County Sheriff Ed Darnell says he is stepping down to concentrate on improving his health and so the sheriff’s office can get younger leadership. Darnell has been Bamberg County”s sheriff since 1978.

Darnell told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that he has been sick for over a year and needs time to get better. Darnell was a police officer in Denmark before being appointed sheriff after the former sheriff died in office. He then won 10 terms.

