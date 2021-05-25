SC woman guilty of shooting Black man while yelling epithets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of shooting a neighbor while shouting racial epithets.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told The State newspaper that if South Carolina had a hate crimes law, the judge could have increased Mandy Fortson’s sentence.

A jury on Friday found Fortson guilty of attempted murder and other charges.

Prosecutors said Fortson went into her backyard in 2017 and shot at two neighboring homes where Mexican and African American families lived.

An African American man was struck by bullets in the wrist and the hip.