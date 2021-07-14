SC State fires university president after enrollment drop

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina State University has fired its president after a steep enrollment decline over the past decade.

The State newspaper in Columbia reports that the board of trustees voted Tuesday to oust James Clark from the role.

Clark was hired to lead the historically Black university in 2016 after serving as a member on the university’s board.

He has since faced criticism from alumni and faculty for dropping enrollment numbers and fundraising issues.

Enrollment declined 43% from 2011 to 2019, according to the state Commission on Higher Education.

The university had faced financial and management troubles before Clark became president.