SC sheriff’s deputy is fatally shot serving eviction notice

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 37-year-old sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina was shot and killed while trying to serve an eviction notice.

Investigators said Sumter County Sheriff’s Cpl. Andrew Gillette was shot in the chest by 56-year-old Terry Hasty and died a short time later Tuesday morning.

He was wearing a protective vest. Authorities say Hasty was also killed. Gillette was part of a sheriff’s office team that serves civil papers such as eviction notices.

The 12-year Air Force veteran had been a Sumter County deputy since 2013 and leaves behind a wife and child.

