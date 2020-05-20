SC man kills woman in jealous rage, daughters trying to help

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man who shot and killed a woman and two of her daughters in South Carolina before killing himself was angry that his one-time girlfriend had gone to the beach with another man.

Calhoun County deputies said Gabriel Jordan started choking Shanta Singleton on Sunday, and then shot her after the daughters tried to help their mother.

A police report obtained by The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg says Singleton and her 15-year-old and 12-year-old daughters were killed.

Deputies say the youngest had jumped on Jordan’s back after he shot their mother. Two other girls, ages 18 and 13, survived the attack.