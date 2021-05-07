SC cuts federal unemployment boost from weekly payments

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state will stop participating in federal programs giving extra cash to unemployed workers amid the pandemic.

The governor’s announcement Thursday came after Montana recently said it would opt out of the program. Unemployed workers will lose an extra weekly $300 that was scheduled to run through early September.

South Carolina officials say the federal payments are helping to create a labor shortage and food service and hospitality industries are particularly hard-hit.

The state’s workforce agency is urging people to get back to work.

Unemployed South Carolinians will lose out on an estimated $585.3 million in additional federal benefits from the programs.