SC authorities recover body of missing scuba diver

BAY POINT ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina have recovered the body of a missing scuba diver nearly two weeks after he was reported missing.

News outlets report Alan Devier’s body was discovered on Bay Point Island on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities had called off the search for Devier several days after he was reported missing from Port Royal Sound on April 28.

A state information official told the Island Packet that two boaters found Devier’s body washed up on the beach of the barrier island.

The official says Devier had on diving equipment when his body was recovered by authorities. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.