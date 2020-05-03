Savannah unit is candidate for new National Guard planes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Members of Georgia’s congressional delegation are urging the Pentagon to choose a Savannah unit to be among the first in the Air National Guard to receive new C-130J transport planes.

Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, along with GOP Rep. Buddy Carter, sent a letter Friday to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett.

The lawmakers say the 165th Airlift Wing based in Savannah is ideally suited to be the first Air National Guard unit to transition to the new aircraft.

The Air National Guard in March identified the Savannah Air Guard Station among eight locations it’s considering for the new plane.