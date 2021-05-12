Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd’s death

FILE – In this April 19, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, accompanied by defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, speaks to the judge at the Hennepin County courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Prosecutors fought hard to add a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, but a conviction on that charge alone could set up a problematic scenario for them. (Court TV via AP, Pool)



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A Minnesota judge has found aggravating factors in the death of George Floyd.

The ruling made public Wednesday paves the way for a longer sentence for former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin.

He was convicted in April on murder and manslaughter counts.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced June 25. Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, he would have faced a presumptive sentence of 12 1/2 years for second-degree murder.

But prosecutors asked for what is known as an upward departure. They argued that Chauvin abused his authority. Chauvin’s attorney had argued that prosecutors did not prove there were aggravating factors at play.

Experts have said that even with the upward departure, Chauvin is not likely to get more than 30 years.