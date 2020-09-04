Richmond County coroner responds to a reported fight at Azalea Park Apartments

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a man’s death.

Both responded to the aftermath of a reported fight at Azalea Park Apartments on Fayetteville Drive in Augusta, Friday just before noon.

When authorities arrive they found an unresponsive man.

Coroner Mark Bowen has identified the deceased man as 25-year-old Kafele Bush. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:15 a.m. An autopsy will be performed Saturday.

This is an active investigation and no other information is available at this time.

