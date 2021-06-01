Residents evacuated as fire races through GA apartment complex

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Residents in about two-dozen apartment homes outside Atlanta were evacuated after a fire tore through the structure.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that all residents made it out safety before the Tuesday morning fire heavily damaged the complex in DeKalb County, just east of Atlanta.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Capt. Dion Bentley says flames had reached the top floor of a three-story building when firefighters arrived at the complex around 4 a.m.

Bentley says that firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and keep it from spreading to nearby buildings.

He said most of the building’s 24 units are likely damaged by smoke and water.