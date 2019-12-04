Report links Giuliani with top Republican on intel panel

President Donald Trump stands during a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for auto racing great Roger Penske in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington (AP) – A new report by the House Intelligence Committee reveals contact between President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and the top Republican on the intelligence panel, California congressman Devin Nunes.

The report released Tuesday includes phone records obtained from AT&T and Verizon that show Giuliani also engaged in frequent contact with the White House and with Lev Parnas, a Giuliani associate who is under indictment on charges of using foreign money to make illegal campaign contributions.

Giuliani also was in close contact with a journalist as part of an effort to oust the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.