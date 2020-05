Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in NYC; no suspect arrested

NEW YORK (AP) – Up-and-coming Rapper Nick Blixky has been shot and killed in New York City.

Police say the 21-year-old was found with gunshot wounds in front of a building in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood of Brooklyn at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Blixky was born Nickalus Thompson.

His Spotify profile says he started rapping for fun with his crew, Blixky Crew. But he decided to take it more seriously and pursue a career in hip hop when fans responded positively to his YouTube videos.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting.