MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors in the upcoming trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd want to introduce evidence of a 2017 arrest in which they say the officer held his knee on the back of a 14-year-old boy and ignored his pleas that he couldn’t breathe.
Prosecutors say body camera video that captured the boy’s arrest shows that Derek Chauvin uses unreasonable force when dealing with a suspect who doesn’t immediate comply with his orders.
Chauvin’s attorney argues that the force used was in keeping a former department policy.
Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died in May after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.
Latest Headlines:
- Prosecutors want 2017 arrest of teen in Floyd death trial
- With 4.0 GPA, Louisiana mother of 5 to graduate college with son
- Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties
- 62-year-old Illinois woman gets pregnant using eggs from daughter who’s also expecting
- Newsfeed Now: Senator faces criticism for ballot discussion; Armless swimmer trains for Paralympics