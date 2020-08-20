Police: Twin brothers killed in South Carolina car crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina say twin brothers were killed when their car ran off the road and smashed into a pole.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday that 29-year-olds Ronald D. Smith and Donald J. Smith died at the scene of the late-night crash on Monday.

Columbia police say the brothers were driving “at a high rate of speed” in the rain when they crashed at around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators didn’t say who was driving or whether the men were wearing seat belts. Police are continuing to investigate.