Police: Teen hurt in gunfire at rapper YFN Lucci video shoot

ATLANTA (AP) – Police in Atlanta say a 15-year-old boy was injured after gunfire rang out during the filming a music video in Atlanta. Atlanta police told WGCL-TV that Rapper YFN Lucci was filming the music video in an apartment complex in the southeastern part of the city.

Police said the 15-year-old boy’s thumb was grazed after some 21 bullets were fired, with at least one striking YFN Lucci’s Bentley.

The teen was not identified. Police say YFN Lucci left without his luxury car before authorities arrived. Police are searching for suspects in the shooting.