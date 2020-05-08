Police: Sex trafficking found in abandoned South Fulton home

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) – Police in Georgia say they discovered a sex trafficking operation after chasing suspects who ran from a stolen U-Haul into an abandoned house.

The City of South Fulton Police Department says officers found two adult women and one juvenile after entering the house on Thursday. Police say investigators learned that the girl and one of the women had been forced into sex trafficking.

Eron McCray has been arrested on multiple charges including human trafficking and rape. Two other men were arrested on drug, firearm and theft charges after police found illegal drugs and stolen items in the building.

Latest Headlines: