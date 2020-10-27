Police seek to arrest student who beat man and recorded it

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) – Police in southwest Georgia have issued warrants for an Albany State University student who they say took a man into an apartment, stripped him naked and beat him with a handgun, then posted a recording of beating online.

Albany police say 19-year-old Taurean Davis of Kennesaw is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, kidnapping and false imprisonment for the Wednesday incident.

Police are looking for Davis, but warn he is armed.

The victim told police that Davis left him naked outside and took his phone, posting video of the incident on the victim’s own social media account. WALB-TV reports the incident took place near the Albany State campus, but the victim is not listed as a student.